FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.14

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.14 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 41.56 ($0.55), with a volume of 4823416 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

FGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC raised FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 124 ($1.63) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 134.75 ($1.77).

Get FirstGroup alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.23. The company has a market capitalization of $465.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.