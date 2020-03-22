Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cfra lowered their price target on Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett cut Five Below from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Five Below from $136.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.67.

FIVE stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $52.46. 3,593,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,296. Five Below has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $148.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.63.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Five Below will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Five Below by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 19.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

