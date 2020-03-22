FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Price Target Cut to $273.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank from $362.00 to $273.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.65.

Get FleetCor Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded down $6.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,591,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,405. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $282.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies has a 1 year low of $169.24 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total transaction of $2,120,694.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for FleetCor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FleetCor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.