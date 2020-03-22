FLO (FLO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.55 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $13,007.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

