FNB Protocol (FNB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One FNB Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and IDAX. FNB Protocol has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $64,357.00 worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FNB Protocol has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00017041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.02717381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00191206 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00041094 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000632 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00034215 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,363,568,413 tokens. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

