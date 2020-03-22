FYDcoin (FYD) Price Up 65% Over Last Week

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 26.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. FYDcoin has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $2,825.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 65% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000677 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001381 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000242 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin Coin Profile

FYDcoin is a coin. Its launch date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 451,596,708 coins and its circulating supply is 435,873,968 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

