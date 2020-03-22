GameStop (NYSE:GME) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of GameStop from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.10.

Shares of GME stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.76. 7,722,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,024,603. GameStop has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GameStop by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

