Gas (GAS) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.69 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Gas has a total market cap of $9.69 million and $8.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00015886 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Kucoin, Bitbns and Binance. During the last week, Gas has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, Bitinka, Cobinhood, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance, Koinex, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bitbns and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.