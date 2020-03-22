General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $45.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a hold rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.11.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $53.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,007,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,735,384. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $60.00.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $370,910.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in General Mills by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 111,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 92,930 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Mills by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,356,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,313,000 after acquiring an additional 250,073 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in General Mills by 312.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 368,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,709,000 after acquiring an additional 279,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

