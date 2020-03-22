Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Geox SpA (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and traded as low as $0.64. Geox shares last traded at $0.64, with a volume of 1,000 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

Geox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.