Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.08.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,110,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,247,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.32. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,119 shares of company stock valued at $4,919,759 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 922.2% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

