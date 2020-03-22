Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.43.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th.
In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Ted W. Love sold 40,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total value of $3,288,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,112,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,461,720.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown bought 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,885 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,155 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.06. 1,520,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,874. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.77.
Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.
See Also: What is a short straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.