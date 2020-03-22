Goldman Sachs Group Trims Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price to $40.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

ALSN stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 81.36%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

