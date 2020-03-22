Goldman Sachs Group Trims Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Target Price to $40.00

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ALSN. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.
ALSN stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Allison Transmission has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.65.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.
