Golem Market Cap Reaches $32.69 Million (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0334 or 0.00000555 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, WazirX, BitMart and Tidex. Golem has a total market capitalization of $32.69 million and $6.61 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golem has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016615 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $159.38 or 0.02651720 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00193564 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00040988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Ethfinex, Upbit, BitBay, Koinex, Livecoin, WazirX, BitMart, Binance, CoinExchange, YoBit, OKEx, Bitbns, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Iquant, Gate.io, Liqui, Huobi, Bithumb, DragonEX, Braziliex, Zebpay, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, BigONE, Coinbe, Tidex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

