Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.02

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 23926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Griffon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

The stock has a market cap of $563.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. Griffon had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $548.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

In other Griffon news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Griffon by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Griffon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,896 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Griffon by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

