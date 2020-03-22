Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 4000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

