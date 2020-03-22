Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc (CVE:HVT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 220381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.

About Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cultivation, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The company cultivates and distributes cannabis; and processes, manufactures, and distributes cannabis-based food supplement products in Europe.

