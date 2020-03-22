Head-To-Head Survey: Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) vs. AVITA MED LTD/S (NASDAQ:AVMXY)

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Biogen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AVITA MED LTD/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Biogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Biogen and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biogen 40.96% 46.51% 23.42% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Biogen and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biogen 3 16 11 0 2.27 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Biogen currently has a consensus price target of $325.17, indicating a potential upside of 16.64%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.74%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Biogen.

Risk & Volatility

Biogen has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Biogen and AVITA MED LTD/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biogen $14.38 billion 3.37 $5.89 billion $33.57 8.30 AVITA MED LTD/S $5.51 million 118.31 -$24.75 million ($0.39) -20.23

Biogen has higher revenue and earnings than AVITA MED LTD/S. AVITA MED LTD/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Biogen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Biogen beats AVITA MED LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis. It also provides BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA. In addition, the company offers RITUXAN for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), rheumatoid arthritis, two forms of ANCA-associated vasculitis, and pemphigus vulgaris; RITUXAN HYCELA for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CLL; GAZYVA to treat CLL and follicular lymphoma; and OCREVUS for the treatment of primary progressive MS and relapsing MS, and other anti-CD20 therapies. Further, it is involved in developing BIIB098, Opicinumab, and BIIB061 for MS and neuroimmunology; Aducanumab, Elenbecestat, BAN2401, BIIB092, BIIB076, and BIIB080 to treat Alzheimer's disease and dementia; BIIB092 and BIIB054 for treating Parkinson's disease and movement disorders; BIIB067, BIIB078, and BIIB110 to treat neuromuscular disorders; BIIB093, TMS-007, and Natalizumab to treat acute neurology; BIIB104 for treating neurocognitive disorders; BIIB074 and BIIB095 for pain; and Dapirolzumab pegol, BG00011, and BIIB059 for treating other diseases, which are under various stages of development. The company offers products through its sales force and marketing groups. Biogen Inc. has collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc., Eisai Co., Ltd., Alkermes Pharma Ireland Limited, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., AbbVie Inc., C4 Therapeutics, University of Pennsylvania, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, and others. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

