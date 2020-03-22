Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $27.75

Heartland Financial USA Inc (NASDAQ:HTLF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 24694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $140.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.70 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 9.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

In related news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 4,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry H. Orr sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,458,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,907 shares of company stock valued at $145,305 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Heartland Financial USA by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and other time deposits.

