Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $131.44.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Benchmark started coverage on Heico in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Heico in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Heico from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Shares of Heico stock traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $70.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,917,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 3.39. Heico has a 1 year low of $52.01 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 17.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heico by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heico in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,091,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

