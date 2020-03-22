Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.28. Helius Medical Technologies shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 643,483 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helius Medical Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.08.

Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.10 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 179,336 shares during the period.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

