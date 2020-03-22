Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $160.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.88.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $4.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.73. 1,763,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,992. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.11. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $109.79 and a fifty-two week high of $162.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hershey will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.46%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total value of $229,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 2,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $450,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 108.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $202,552,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after buying an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,360,000 after buying an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

