Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target Cut to $59.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Co from $83.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HES. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Hess from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a positive rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hess from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.41.

Shares of NYSE HES traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.69. 5,850,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,232,659. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess has a 12 month low of $26.06 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $232,301.08. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,231.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829 in the last three months. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess by 410.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Hess by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Hess by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

