HML (LON:HMLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.00

HML Holdings plc (LON:HMLH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 27 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.36), with a volume of 17000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.05 ($0.36).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of HML in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $12.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 32.49.

HML Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and related services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Management, Surveying Services, and Insurance Services segments. The company also offers chartered surveying, insurance broking intermediary, and concierge services.

