HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.67

HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.67 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 21894 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $553.30 million, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.92.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $174,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,768.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ederer acquired 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,682.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,886.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,886 shares of company stock worth $328,025 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

