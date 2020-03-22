HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to “Buy”

China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HUYA. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of HUYA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUYA currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.40.

HUYA stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. 2,100,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,473,136. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.19. HUYA has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $29.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HUYA will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HUYA by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 27.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

