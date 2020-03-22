Hyperion (HYN) Price Reaches $0.0669 on Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00001111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bgogo, Bibox and Hotbit. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $21.20 million and $1.96 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.02671112 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00192569 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00041090 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00034354 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000178 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinExchange, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

