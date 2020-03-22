Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.11

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (NYSE:HY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.84, with a volume of 1979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.59.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $834.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.50 million. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,931,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after purchasing an additional 30,747 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 207.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 21,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

