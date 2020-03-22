IBM (NYSE:IBM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $94.70

IBM (NYSE:IBM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $94.70 and last traded at $95.89, with a volume of 974152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.34.

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IBM from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of IBM in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.60.

The firm has a market cap of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $137.08.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. IBM had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 62.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IBM will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $164,946.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,647.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IBM during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. 57.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM Company Profile (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

