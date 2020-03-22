IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.73

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $80.73 and last traded at $82.30, with a volume of 4959 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.92.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.40.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is presently 58.13%.

In other IDACORP news, Director Richard J. Dahl bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.27 per share, with a total value of $32,908.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total transaction of $376,317.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,582 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $155,456,000 after buying an additional 122,269 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,119,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,576,000 after purchasing an additional 260,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,062,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after purchasing an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 833,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 825,351 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 593,908 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,430,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDACORP (NYSE:IDA)

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

