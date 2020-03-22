IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.38

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$25.38 and last traded at C$25.40, with a volume of 226883 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$27.03.

IGM has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$823.55 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 3.5299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is currently 72.12%.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

