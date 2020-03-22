Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Imagin Medical Inc (CNSX:IME)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 10233 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$238,449.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Imagin Medical (CNSX:IME)

Imagin Medical Inc engages in developing imaging solutions for the early detection of cancer through the use of endoscopes. Its ultrasensitive imaging technology is based on improved optical designs and advanced light sensors for detecting cancer, as well as visualize, identify, and remove cancerous cells.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Imagin Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imagin Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.