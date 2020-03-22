Imperial Capital Trims AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Target Price to $7.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target lowered by Imperial Capital from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

AMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research cut AMC Entertainment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered AMC Entertainment from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,741,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,135. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a market capitalization of $351.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 432.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 314.7% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

