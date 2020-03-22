International Millennium Mining (CVE:IMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.02

International Millennium Mining Corp. (CVE:IMI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 53000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About International Millennium Mining (CVE:IMI)

International Millennium Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal deposits in the Americas. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 85% interest in the Silver Peak (Nivloc) property comprising 211 claims covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres, as well as interest in the AJ prospect comprising 28 claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, the United States.

