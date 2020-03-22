INV Metals (TSE:INV) Shares Down 17.4%

INV Metals Inc (TSE:INV) dropped 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 259,517 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 457% from the average daily volume of 46,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and a PE ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

About INV Metals (TSE:INV)

INV Metals Inc, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal projects primarily in Ecuador. The company's principal property is its 100% owned Loma Larga gold property located to the southwest of the city of Cuenca, Ecuador. It also owns 100% interests in exploration concessions, including Las Peñas, Tierras Coloradas, La Rebuscada, and Carolina.

