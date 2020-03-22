Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Up 6.4%

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) shares shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.35, 8,405 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 191,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.
Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
