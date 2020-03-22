Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Shares Up 6.4%

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) shares shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.35, 8,405 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 191,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72.

Get Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst during the third quarter worth about $175,000. 8.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.