Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Up 3.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.51, 25,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 213,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.
About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)
Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
