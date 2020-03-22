Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Shares Up 3.8%

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)’s stock price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.13 and last traded at $10.51, 25,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 213,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.0487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.