Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Trading Up 7.5%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) rose 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.85, approximately 135,039 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,639,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 53,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 40,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

