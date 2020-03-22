Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Trading Up 7.5%

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) rose 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.98 and last traded at $2.85, approximately 135,039 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,639,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)
Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
