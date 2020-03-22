Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.66

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.66 and last traded at $55.12, with a volume of 209811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.90.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRET. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The company has a market cap of $821.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.90. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a net margin of 44.58% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.86 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

