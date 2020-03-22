InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Up 7.5%

InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)’s stock price shot up 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.17 and last traded at $10.52, 1,922,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 4,377,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. InVitae presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Get InVitae alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $968.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The business had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,454 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,337 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,936 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,766 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of InVitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

InVitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.