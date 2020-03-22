iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.44.
IRBT has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iRobot from to in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:IRBT traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.67. 2,040,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.46. iRobot has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.16.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRBT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,269.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iRobot during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of iRobot by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.
About iRobot
iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.
