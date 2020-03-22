J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to Market Perform by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $92.00.

SJM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded J M Smucker from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.92.

SJM stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.17. 2,138,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,898. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. J M Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $91.88 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.49.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,098 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total value of $113,006.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,267.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in J M Smucker by 963.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in J M Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

