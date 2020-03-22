J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Earns Media Sentiment Score of -3.00

Media stories about J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) have trended very negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. J Sainsbury earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

JSNSF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,566. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

