Jefferies Financial Group Lowers China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE CEA traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.78. 74,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,646. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEA. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

