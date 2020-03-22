Jobchain (JOB) Trading Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Jobchain has a total market cap of $20,207.13 and $21.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,092,150,907 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

