JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $33.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $23.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BNTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of BioNTech from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of BNTX traded down $12.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,161,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,738. BioNTech has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $105.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,424,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $14,189,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $4,682,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $3,144,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the fourth quarter worth about $1,759,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

