JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.18.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE JPM traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.50. 30,148,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,612,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $262.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 74.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.