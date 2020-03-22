Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) Stock Price Down 100%

Just Energy Group Inc (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) shares dropped 100% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.57, approximately 368,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 351,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$584,082.00.

JE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Just Energy Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.65.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$658.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$744.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Just Energy Group (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.