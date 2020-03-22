KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Up 0.6%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.43, 1,974,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,647,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.

Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

