KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Up 0.6%

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.77 and last traded at $12.43, 1,974,531 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,647,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.35.
Several brokerages have commented on KBH. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on KB Home to $40.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine downgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.
The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.00.
In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 491.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile (NYSE:KBH)
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.