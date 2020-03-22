KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.31

KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and traded as low as $0.19. KemPharm shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 922,700 shares traded.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of KemPharm in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KemPharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KemPharm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.76.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KemPharm Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KemPharm stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KemPharm Inc (NASDAQ:KMPH) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,528 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.37% of KemPharm worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

About KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH)

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs in the United States. The company's product candidate includes KP415 and KP484 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; and KP879 for the treatment of stimulant use disorder.

